Transfer Week 2020

The week of October 19-23 is designated as National Transfer Week. Transfer students are an integral part of the UNC Greensboro community, making up almost half of our graduating class each year. Read on to see how we’re celebrating our Spartan transfers and learn more about the transfer experience at UNCG.

SPARTAN TRANSFER STORIES

Evelyn Bernal, Consumer, Apparel, & Retail Studies “I chose to transfer schools because I wanted to get the college experience right after high school and I had felt like I was already missing out. In a way I wanted to seek growth differently by having this change of lifestyle that I am currently loving due to how I look at UNCG as my home.” >> Read More

Jazmin Faz, Kinesiology “I remember my first day, with my first professor. She was amazing! Furthermore, she provided different resources for my professional track. She also gave information on multiple research study opportunities. Last year I participated in four research studies.” >> Read More

David Walls, Arts Administration “My transfer experience has been excellent at UNCG. Many programs available to students have been made to include transfer students as well. After transferring I was able to immediately start taking classes in my program with no setbacks.” >> Read More

James Eades, Communication Studies “I have had the chance to work with Dianne Welsh, the founder and director of the Entrepreneurship program at UNCG. Her connection may very well lead me on to the beginning steps of my professional career.” >> Read More

BY THE NUMBERS

1,700+ new transfer students are admitted to UNCG every fall.

Almost half of all graduates each spring began at UNCG as transfer students.

The average age of our Spartan transfers is 26.

Transfer students enjoy dedicated leadership opportunities in the Transfer and Adult Student Union (TASU) and Tau Sigma National Honor Society.

60% of transfers come from NC 2-year colleges and 22% come from NC 4-year institutions.

TRANSFER RESOURCES

EVENTS

Virtual Open House // October 12-29 • Sessions run Monday-Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

Virtual Open House includes more than 20 hours of live virtual info sessions across 12 days. The schedule includes sessions from Admissions and Financial Aid, academic programs including Honors College and all six schools and colleges, and Student Life sessions about how to get involved as a student. This event is geared for incoming first year and transfer students. >> View Event

CACRAO College Fair: Transfer Sessions // October 19-23 • Various Times (see below)

Register to attend the free CACRAO virtual college fair to hear from UNCG and dozens of other universities. UNCG will be presenting on eight different panels. >> View Event & Register

Schools of the Triad – Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.

Keys to Success – Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

It’s Never Too Late – Oct. 20 at 12 p.m.

Military Affiliated – Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

Transferring into a Performing Arts Program – Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

AAS Transfer Pathways – Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.

LGBTQ+ Resource Panel – Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Becoming a Competitive Nursing Applicant – Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

Titan-to-Spartan Connect // October 21 • 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Info sessions specifically for future transfer students enrolled at UNCG’s biggest transfer institution, GTCC. Learn about how to plan your transfer credits, how to maximize Financial Aid, and how to make the most of your time before you transfer. >> View Event

Community College Counselor Info Session // October 22 • 2 p.m.

Geared specifically to counselors and advisors working at community colleges, join us for an hour-long session to meet our transfer staff and get an in-depth review of programs that have additional, selective admissions criteria (like Nursing and Social Work). Time for Q&A will be included as well. Contact our transfer team to get a link. >> Register Here

Virtual Drop In Hours // October 22 • 5-7 p.m.

Want to chat with an admissions counselor about the application process, how your credits will transfer, and what UNCG has to offer transfer students? During this virtual drop-in event, our team of transfer experts will be available to meet with you. >> Connect With Us

TRANSFER WEEK DOWNLOADS

Get in the spirit with our UNCG-themed digital downloads!