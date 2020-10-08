Fall Open House

Virtual Open House Live Feed
Please click play on the video below or click this link to go to our live YouTube stream.
How Does This Work?
This is our Live Events Player! It’s designed so that you’ll never have to navigate away from this page when viewing our live content. We highly encourage you to text your questions to 336-892-8051 to have them answered live during the stream! Below is a full schedule of events over the next 3 weeks, along with tons of helpful resources to help you find your way here and see what life is like as a Spartan.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS THIS WEEK
MONDAY
- Monday, October 12th 4:00PM – Undergraduate Admissions Presentation
- Monday, October 12th 6:00PM – Financial Aid & Scholarships
TUESDAY
- Tuesday, October 13th 6:00PM – School of Education
WEDNESDAY
- Wednesday, October 14th 4:00PM – Student Services Panel (Dean of Students Office, Office of Accessibility, Resources & Service (OARS), Career & Professional Development, Military Services)
THURSDAY
- Thursday, October 15th 4:00PM – College of Arts and Sciences
*Each live event is scheduled for 1 Hour.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
OCTOBER 19TH
- Monday, October 19th 12:00PM – Live Virtual Tour of Campus
- Monday, October 19th 4:00PM – Undergraduate Admissions Presentation
- Monday, October 19th 6:00PM – Financial Aid & Scholarships
OCTOBER 20TH
- Tuesday, October 20th 4:00PM – School of Nursing
- Tuesday, October 20th 6:00PM – School of Health & Human Sciences Overview
OCTOBER 21ST
- Wednesday, October 21st 4:00PM – Dining Services & Housing and Residence Life
OCTOBER 22ND
- Thursday, October 22nd 4:00PM – College of Visual and Preforming Arts
- Thursday, October 22nd 6:00PM – Lloyd International Honors College
OCTOBER 26TH
- Monday, October 26th 12:00PM – Live Residence Hall Tour
- Monday, October 26th 4:00PM – Undergraduate Admissions Presentation
- Monday, October 26th 6:00PM – Undergraduate Admissions Presentation en español
OCTOBER 27TH
- Tuesday, October 27th 4:00PM – Exploratory Studies
- Tuesday, October 27th 6:00PM – Pre-Professional Programs (Pre-Dentistry, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Law, Pre-Medicine, Pre-Occupational Therapy, Pre-Pharmacy, Pre-Physical Therapy, Pre-Physician Assistant, Pre-Veterinary Medicine)
OCTOBER 28TH
- Wednesday, October 28th 4:00PM – Campus Engagement Opportunities (Campus Activities & Programs, Office of Intercultural Engagement, Office of Leadership & Civic Engagement, Study Abroad)
