Fall Open House

Welcome to UNC Greensboro's Fall Virtual Open House! We've designed this page so that it provides you a one-stop hub for everything you'll need over the next three weeks of Live Virtual Events. Below you'll find our Live Events Player, quick links to text and have all your questions answered, the full schedule of events, and a plethora of resources for you to dive into. We wish we could have you on campus for these events, but we're doing everything we can to bring our Fall Open House to you.

TEXT YOUR QUESTIONS TO 336-892-8051

How Does This Work?

This is our Live Events Player! It’s designed so that you’ll never have to navigate away from this page when viewing our live content. We highly encourage you to text your questions to 336-892-8051 to have them answered live during the stream! Below is a full schedule of events over the next 3 weeks, along with tons of helpful resources to help you find your way here and see what life is like as a Spartan.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS THIS WEEK

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

  • Wednesday, October 14th 4:00PM – Student Services Panel (Dean of Students Office, Office of Accessibility, Resources & Service (OARS), Career & Professional Development, Military Services)
    >> Add to Calendar

THURSDAY

*Each live event is scheduled for 1 Hour.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

OCTOBER 19TH

OCTOBER 20TH

OCTOBER 21ST

  • Wednesday, October 21st 4:00PM – Dining Services & Housing and Residence Life
    >> Add to Calendar

OCTOBER 22ND

OCTOBER 26TH

OCTOBER 27TH

  • Tuesday, October 27th 4:00PM – Exploratory Studies
    >> Add to Calendar
  • Tuesday, October 27th 6:00PM – Pre-Professional Programs (Pre-Dentistry, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Law, Pre-Medicine, Pre-Occupational Therapy, Pre-Pharmacy, Pre-Physical Therapy, Pre-Physician Assistant, Pre-Veterinary Medicine)
    >> Add to Calendar

OCTOBER 28TH

  • Wednesday, October 28th 4:00PM – Campus Engagement Opportunities (Campus Activities & Programs, Office of Intercultural Engagement, Office of Leadership & Civic Engagement, Study Abroad)
    >> Add to Calendar

